Lois Ann McMackin Johnson, 94, of Park Pointe Village, Rock Hill, SC passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
A native of Clover, SC, Mrs. Johnson was born in York County on November 6, 1925, daughter of the late Ann Rebecca Elizabeth McCarter McMackin and Lawson McClain McMackin.
She was a graduate of Clover High School, member of the First United Methodist Church of Clover, SC, where she served for many years as church treasurer, was active in Sunday school and various church related activities. She was employed for 42 years at TyCaro/Threads, where she advanced to the position of Financial Officer. She volunteered for the American Red Cross for 5 years, and received the Bell South Pioneer Award for her service to her community.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Howard S. Johnson; son, Howard M. Johnson; brothers: Bryant, James, Neil, and Floyd McMackin; sister, Avon M. Nivens
Private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St, Clover, SC 29710 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
The family is being served by M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home of Clover, SC.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Johnson.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 22, 2020