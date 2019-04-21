Lois Katherine Moss of Clinton, SC passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County Facility.
A graveside service will be held at 4 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wako Cotney officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the church fellowship hall.
Born on January 18, 1934 in York, SC, Lois was the daughter of the late Mason Logan Moss and Wilma Hardin Moss.
She is survived by her brothers, Donald Moss (Joan), Melvin "Max" Moss (Brenda), sister in law, Francis Moss, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, Leon Moss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Whitten Center, 28373 US-76, Clinton, SC 29325.
