Mrs. Lois Rice Russell, 93, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Westminster Health Care and Rehab.
Mrs. Russell was born in Rock Hill the daughter of the late Ernest H. Rice and the late Gertie Devinney Rice. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Women of the Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Scott Russell, Sr; her daughter, Teresa R. Sims; and her brother and four sisters.
Services for Mrs. Russell will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 Indian Rook Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Mike Honeycutt officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday prior to the service at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Mrs. Russell is survived by her son, Louis "Scott" Russell, Jr. and his wife, Debbie of Rock Hill; and her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mrs. Russell's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 Indian Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made at greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Dec. 4, 2019