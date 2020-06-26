Mrs. Lois S. Langston of 745 East Laney Terrace, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Survivors include her husband, Benton Langston of the home; daughter, Cheryl Langston Burris(Donnie Watson) of Rock Hill; one brother, Clinton Smith of Woodbridge VA; one sister, Florence Backus of Florence, SC; and a host of sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be 4-6pm Sunday at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Langston's memory to: The Mount Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 10608, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Langston family.



