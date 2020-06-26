Lois S. Langston
Mrs. Lois S. Langston of 745 East Laney Terrace, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Survivors include her husband, Benton Langston of the home; daughter, Cheryl Langston Burris(Donnie Watson) of Rock Hill; one brother, Clinton Smith of Woodbridge VA; one sister, Florence Backus of Florence, SC; and a host of sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be 4-6pm Sunday at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Langston's memory to: The Mount Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 10608, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Langston family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
