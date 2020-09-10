1/1
Lola McGuire
1932 - 2020
Lola Marie McGuire, 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home in York.

Born in Clinton, MO, November 14, 1932, Mrs. McGuire was the daughter of the late Edgar E Oryall and the late Pansy Alice Ainsworth Oryal. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George F. McGuire. She was a homemaker, an avid tennis player and enjoyed bridge. Mrs. McGuire was a member of River Hills Community Church.

Mrs. McGuire is survived by her three daughters, Lynn M (Robert) Gustafson of Rock Hill, Karen (Elvin) Padilla of Tampa, FL, Elaine (Joe) Biggers of York, SC; her sister, Virginia Haase of Springfield, MO; her seven grandchildren, Jason (Heather) Gustafson, Sean Gustafson, Evan (Sarah) Gustafson, Lauren Gustafson, Drew Padilla, Kaitlin Padilla and Sarah Pace Biggers; her five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 4:30 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. McGuire's name to Hospice & Palliative Care-Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Dr. Ste 150, Ft Mill, SC, 29707.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
