1/1
Lonnie Catoe
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Lonnie Clyburn Catoe, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home. He was born July 12, 1925, a son of the late Keever Benjamin Catoe and Irene Faulkenberry Catoe and was the husband of the late Doris Walters Catoe. Mr. Catoe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a WWII POW. He was a member of the American Legion and Ex POW National. Mr. Catoe was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served as Lifetime Board Member, Custodian, and President of the Men's Club.

Mr. Catoe is survived by a son, Rev. Mike Catoe (Cathy); two daughters, Linda Horne (Don), and Karen Tucker; eight grandchildren, Jamie Catoe, Tonya Singleton, Jennifer Nowicki, Mikey Catoe, Tammy Mosier, Donna Horne, Michelle Edwards, and Mick Tucker; fifteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Catoe; a brother, Charles West Catoe; and two sisters, Marguerite Adams, and Joyce Brazzell.

Mr. Catoe was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Catoe; a son, James Clyburn Catoe; his parents; four brothers, Eugene Catoe, Dewey Catoe, Ray Catoe, and A.W. Catoe; and a sister, Betty Phillips.

The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Catoe will be 11:00 am Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Mike Catoe. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 am, one hour prior to the service, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Burgess Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace UMC, Building Fund, PO Box 418, Lancaster, SC 29721.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Hwy., Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Lonnie Catoe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved