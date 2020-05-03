Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lora Dell Adams Haddix. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary





Lora is survived by her husband of 70 years Arden R. Haddix, her two children: Ralph Haddix and Barbara Stone, (son-in-law Scott) all of Rock Hill, SC, and four grandchildren: Cherise, Kristyn, Rob and Megan, and seven great grandchildren: Kyle, Alyssa, Scott, Luke, Aubrey, Owen and Ellison, and one great-great grandchild: Liam. Lora has one living brother and two sisters-in-law: Homer J. Adams, Beatrice Adam and Diane Adams, (wife of Eugene). Lora is also survived by Arden's siblings: Iris Cutright, (sister) Ray, Bruce, and Glenn (brothers). Lora is also survived by her many dearly loved nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents: Lonnie G. Adams and Florrie Adams, brother: Eugene Adams, and her sister Katherine Hage, and brother in-law Keith Hage.



Lora graduated college later in life at Florida Atlantic University, while as a Manager at ATT, formerly Southern Bell. Lora was active in church, holding several leadership positions and also was active in local government, as a Chamber of Commerce member and polling place worker.



Lora enjoyed singing in the church choir, reading, playing Scrabble, hiking, playing tennis, watching the Tennessee Volunteers Women's Basketball games and the NY Yankees. Lora had a wonderful sense of humor, loved people and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date, sometime after Covid-19.



