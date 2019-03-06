Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene King. View Sign

In loving memory of Helen Lorene King, 91, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



The funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Lorene had lived in Rock Hill the majority of her life. She was born August 7, 1927 in Clark County, IL to Clara and Herman Hinkle where she grew up on a farm the fourth child out of ten children.



Lorene married Josh King of Bethune, SC in November 1945 after he came home from WWII. She worked in retail until retirement from K-Mart at age 65. She loved to sew and was a wonderful seamstress and made all her clothes and lovingly made her daughters and grandchildren clothes. Her other hobby was her flowers and vegetable garden.



Lorene lived independently until the last month of her life. She loved the Lord and enjoyed fellowship with her friends, some of which considered her a second mother. Lorene love caring for others.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and five of her siblings, Rex Hinkle, Lelia Gibson, Dean Hinkle, George Hinkle and Ruth Newlin.



Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Shirley Ann Jackson (Floyd) of Catawba and their three children, Reggie Jackson of the home, Caramea Brown (Phillip) of Richburg and Josh Jackson (Sarah) of Charlotte, NC and Betty Jean "Jeanie" Inman (Arthur) of Liberty and their two sons, Paul Inman (Deborah) of Rock Hill and Kenny Inman (Kimberly) of Liberty. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Paul Inman's son, Patrick and his stepson, Lake Stephens; Kenny Inman's children, Elizabeth, Elijah, Nicholas and Hayley; and Caramea Brown's children, AnnaBella and Benjamin. She also is survived by her brothers, Nolan Hinkle of Indianapolis, IN, Don Hinkle of Danville, IL and Kenneth Hinkle of Collinsville, IL; her sister, Rosie Hudleston of Joliet, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



