Mrs. Loretta Kay Burks Blevins, 67, of York, SC passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Blevins was born October 28, 1951 in Collinsville, VA to the late Jack and Agnes Wilson Burks.
Survivors are her husband Danny Blevins; daughter Chanel B. Parker (Rob) of Gastonia, NC; sons Chris Blevins (Donna) of York, SC, Michael Blevins (Angie) of Clover, SC; sister Jackie Whitt (Dennis) of Martinsville, VA; seven grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Danny Ray Blevins and a sister, Beverly Sebald.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Blevins.
Published in The Herald on May 10, 2019