Mrs. Louella Presson Miller, 77, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
A memorial service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7,2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend David Kiehn officiating.
Born in Rock Hill November, 10, 1941, Mrs. Miller was the daughter of the late Emmett Dewitt Presson and the late Wilma Lee Faile Presson. Mrs. Miller or "Lou" as she was affectionately known by family, grew up in the Rock Hill area, she was an avid golfer with a 15 handicap. She loved to work crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and traveled nationally and internationally.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Terry Peter Miller; her step-daughters, Cathy Bagwell (William) of Spartanburg, SC and Kristi Black (David) of Beaufort, SC; four grandchildren; three sisters, Nell Garrison, Louise Hollis both of Rock Hill, Connie Edwards of Mount Pleasant, SC; her nieces and nephews, Jamie Hollis, Jeffery Hollis, Barbara Stegall of Rock Hill and Tracie Sweatt of Mount Pleasant, SC.
