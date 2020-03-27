Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Arnold Lesslie. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Arnold Lesslie found complete joy on March 24, 2020. Born in Laurens County, South Carolina on May 7, 1928 to Joe Thomas Arnold and Mattie Mae Templeton, Louise was the youngest of eight children. Her brothers and sister were James Calvin Arnold, John Lee Arnold, Joe Allen Arnold, Sarah Frances Arnold Grobusky, Rolfe B. Arnold, Thomas Franklin Arnold, and Harry Langston Arnold.



Louise married Frank Lesslie, of Rock Hill, on May 9, 1949. Theirs was a marriage filled with joy and love, and everyone who met them knew it. Frank and Louise both came to know Jesus shortly after their first daughter, Fran Lesslie Lynch, was born in 1955. A second daughter, Marie Lesslie Kuhn, was born in 1959. Louise's bond with her daughters was a special one. To know Fran and Marie is to know Louise. Their family attended Rogers Memorial ARP Church in Rock Hill, where Louise taught women's and children's Bible classes. During those years, Louise worked at RHP&F Credit Union and the City of Rock Hill Credit Union. Along the way, Louise welcomed into her family two sons-in-law, Tom Lynch and Kenny Kuhn, whom she loved dearly, but who were often the objects of her sense of humor. Louise's beloved Frank passed away in March 1988.



Louise was Maw Maw to five grandsons: Matthew Kuhn, Benjamin Kuhn, Adam Lynch, Andrew Lynch, and Thomas Kuhn. To say that Maw Maw helped to shape her five grandsons is an understatement. She was a constant in each of their lives and showed them, in ways big and small, that true joy is found in knowing Jesus. In recent years, Louise welcomed into her family four granddaughters-in-law (Elizabeth Kuhn, Rachel Kuhn, Savannah Lynch, and Molly Kuhn) and six great-grandchildren (Nathanael Lynch, Elias Lynch, Declan Lynch, Jane Lynch, Caroline Kuhn, and Marshall Kuhn). Louise's family also includes many nieces and nephews.



Over the years, Louise faithfully volunteered at Rock Hill's crisis pregnancy center and as a pink lady at Piedmont Medical Center, where her warmth and kindness touched many. In recent years, Louise was a member at Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Louise's family will hold a service to celebrate her life in the future.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the crisis pregnancy center where Louise volunteered. Donations can be mailed to the Palmetto Women's Center, P.O. Box 4302, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29732, or made online at



Condolences may be made at

Louise Arnold Lesslie found complete joy on March 24, 2020. Born in Laurens County, South Carolina on May 7, 1928 to Joe Thomas Arnold and Mattie Mae Templeton, Louise was the youngest of eight children. Her brothers and sister were James Calvin Arnold, John Lee Arnold, Joe Allen Arnold, Sarah Frances Arnold Grobusky, Rolfe B. Arnold, Thomas Franklin Arnold, and Harry Langston Arnold.Louise married Frank Lesslie, of Rock Hill, on May 9, 1949. Theirs was a marriage filled with joy and love, and everyone who met them knew it. Frank and Louise both came to know Jesus shortly after their first daughter, Fran Lesslie Lynch, was born in 1955. A second daughter, Marie Lesslie Kuhn, was born in 1959. Louise's bond with her daughters was a special one. To know Fran and Marie is to know Louise. Their family attended Rogers Memorial ARP Church in Rock Hill, where Louise taught women's and children's Bible classes. During those years, Louise worked at RHP&F Credit Union and the City of Rock Hill Credit Union. Along the way, Louise welcomed into her family two sons-in-law, Tom Lynch and Kenny Kuhn, whom she loved dearly, but who were often the objects of her sense of humor. Louise's beloved Frank passed away in March 1988.Louise was Maw Maw to five grandsons: Matthew Kuhn, Benjamin Kuhn, Adam Lynch, Andrew Lynch, and Thomas Kuhn. To say that Maw Maw helped to shape her five grandsons is an understatement. She was a constant in each of their lives and showed them, in ways big and small, that true joy is found in knowing Jesus. In recent years, Louise welcomed into her family four granddaughters-in-law (Elizabeth Kuhn, Rachel Kuhn, Savannah Lynch, and Molly Kuhn) and six great-grandchildren (Nathanael Lynch, Elias Lynch, Declan Lynch, Jane Lynch, Caroline Kuhn, and Marshall Kuhn). Louise's family also includes many nieces and nephews.Over the years, Louise faithfully volunteered at Rock Hill's crisis pregnancy center and as a pink lady at Piedmont Medical Center, where her warmth and kindness touched many. In recent years, Louise was a member at Westminster Presbyterian Church.Louise's family will hold a service to celebrate her life in the future.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the crisis pregnancy center where Louise volunteered. Donations can be mailed to the Palmetto Women's Center, P.O. Box 4302, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29732, or made online at www.palmettowomenscenter.com Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close