She was born to the late Napoleon and Marie Courtemanche on Aug. 28, 1933, in MontreÌal, QC. She studied in Quebec and in New York, where she attended Notre Dame College of Staten Island, from which she received a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1955, and where she participated in the Glee Club and the Literary Club and served as President of the French Club. She married the late Thomas R. Buttion in 1985, and they lived together in various places, including Florida and Maryland, before settling in Rock Hill, South Carolina.



Louise began her career at Eastern Airlines and retired as a sales executive at Air Canada. She had an entrepreneurial spirit, and enjoyed traveling, gardening and painting. She is survived by her sisters Marie (Jacques Vanier) and Lucie (Jerome Gagnon), her sister in law Georgette Turcotte, many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, along with stepfamily Thomas Buttion, Charles Buttion and Ann Buttion, and their families. She was preceded in death by her loving sister Claire (and her late husband Michel Dagenais) and brother Marc.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Deacon Jim Hyland officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date in Baltimore, Maryland. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.



The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the , 919 N. Michigan Ave., Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611-1676.



