Miss Louise Dorothy Harbin, 95, formerly of West Union, SC, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Brookdale on Ebenezer Road.



Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date for burial in Oconee Memorial Gardens, Seneca, SC.



Born in Seneca, SC, Miss Harbin was the daughter of the late James Paul Harbin and the late Esther Miller Harbin. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Kelsey Harbin, Ralph Harbin, Betty Harbin, Gladys Combs, William Harbin and Paul Donald Harbin.



She graduated from Walhalla High School and worked for the USA Agriculture Department for 50 years. She was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church in Walhalla.



Surviving are her sister-in-law, Faye T. Harbin Hartzell of Rock Hill; and her nieces, Candice Harbin Zazzara of Rock Hill and Donna Harbin Duren of Adel, GA.



The family would like to send a special thank you to the wonderful, loving caregivers at Brookdale-Ebenezer and the staff at Kindred Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Miss Harbin's name to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.

