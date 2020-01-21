Louise Hinson Lucas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Hinson Lucas.
Service Information
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-329-4141
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:45 PM
Lando Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Hinson Lucas, Rock Hill, passed away at her home in Mt. Holly. Mrs. Lucas was age 90.

Mrs. Lucas was retired from Winthrop University Public Safety Department as an administrative assistant. She attended schools in Chester and York county.

She is survived by a sister, Betty Thompson of Richburg, SC and a brother Jimmy D. Hinson and wife Ruth of Chester.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.

A Graveside service will follow at 2:45 P.M. in the Lando Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mount Holly Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
Published in The Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.