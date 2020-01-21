Louise Hinson Lucas, Rock Hill, passed away at her home in Mt. Holly. Mrs. Lucas was age 90.
Mrs. Lucas was retired from Winthrop University Public Safety Department as an administrative assistant. She attended schools in Chester and York county.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Thompson of Richburg, SC and a brother Jimmy D. Hinson and wife Ruth of Chester.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.
A Graveside service will follow at 2:45 P.M. in the Lando Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Smith officiating.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mount Holly Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 21, 2020