Louise "Maw Maw" Foster Simpson, 83, of Edgemoor went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Louise was born on October 23, 1936 in Chester, SC to the late Floyd and Carrie Varnadore Peay. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, Edgemoor. Louise had retired after a lifetime of working at Celanese. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, and baking. Her family will always remember the wonderful cakes and pies she would make for them.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James F. Simpson; her son Loyd William Foster "Buddy" and his wife Sandy; brothers Charles, William (Bill) and Wallace Peavy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren Brandie Kennington and husband Wesley of Rock Hill, Josh Foster of Edgemoor, Jamie Bates and husband Shaun of Edgemoor. Also surviving are five great- grandchildren: one brother Wyndell Peay of Bamberg, SC and one sister Mary Peay of Chester, SC, numerous nieces, and nephews.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Louise's life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Harmony Baptist Church, Edgemoor with the Rev. Jerry Devinney and Rev. Brandie Kennington officiating. Burial will follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
At other times, the family will be gathered at the home of Louise in Edgemoor.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.