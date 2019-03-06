Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Strait. View Sign

Mrs. Louise Jackson Strait, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte, NC.



The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Gerald Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in York County, Mrs. Strait was the daughter of the late Herbert Lee Jackson and the late May White Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Strait; her son, Dennie E. Strait; her brother, Edgar Jackson; and her sisters, Margaret Shugart, Dorothy Mitchum and Lauren Gaulden. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching Christian shows and taking trips with her grandchildren.



Surviving are her son, Chris Strait of Rock Hill; her daughter, Susan Maxson (Bill) of Cornelius, NC; four grandchildren, Trevor Maxson (Missy), Garrett Maxson (Tiffany McCall), Tammy Weiker (John) and Debbie Portas (Billy); her great-grandchildren, Cassie, Peyton, Will and Avery; her great-great-granddaughter, Kaelann; four brothers, Carl Jackson, Odell Jackson, Floyd Jackson and Robert Jackson; and her sister, Miriam Mitchum.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30-10:30am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill.



2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

