1/
Lovine Moss
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lovine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lovine Moss
November 18, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Miss Marjorie Lovine Moss, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery, with Rev. Bill Gressette officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Miss Moss was the daughter of the late Haskell Blakely Moss and the late Viola Caldwell Moss. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Long, Ella Mae Gee and Cora Campbell. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was retired from the Herald with 46 years of service. She attended College Park Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sisters, Jewel Moss, Jackie Moss Bagley (Rick) and Ruth Sherer, all of Rock Hill and Naomi Satterfield (Sonny) of York; her brothers, Jerry Moss (Pat) of Sharon and Haskell Moss (Virginia) of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Miss Moss' name to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/donation; or College Park Baptist Church, 1203 Eisenhower Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Moss family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laurelwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved