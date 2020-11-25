Lovine Moss
November 18, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Miss Marjorie Lovine Moss, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery, with Rev. Bill Gressette officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Miss Moss was the daughter of the late Haskell Blakely Moss and the late Viola Caldwell Moss. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Long, Ella Mae Gee and Cora Campbell. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was retired from the Herald with 46 years of service. She attended College Park Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sisters, Jewel Moss, Jackie Moss Bagley (Rick) and Ruth Sherer, all of Rock Hill and Naomi Satterfield (Sonny) of York; her brothers, Jerry Moss (Pat) of Sharon and Haskell Moss (Virginia) of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Miss Moss' name to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org/donation;
or College Park Baptist Church, 1203 Eisenhower Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Moss family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.