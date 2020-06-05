Command Sergeant Major Lowry Dunlap Russell (Ret.), born 16 September 1936 went to be with his Lord and Savior on 2 June 2020.
Command Sergeant Major Lowry Dunlap Russell enlisted into the South Carolina Army National Guard on 19 August 1955. He served just over 41 years and retired in September of 1996.
He served, primarily, in Armor (Tank) units, but near the end of his career assisted with the transition of the 2/263 Armor Battalion to 178th Engineer Battalion (Combat).
He began his career as a Mortar Gunner, 2/263rd Armor Battalion and soon acquired other military occupational specialties including: Aidman (Medic), Tank Commander, Communications Chief, and Personnel Sergeant.
In the 1960s and early 1970s, he rose through the ranks of the 2/263 Armor Battalion starting at Private up through many leadership positions to Master Sergeant. In 1975, he served on the command team as First Sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Rock Hill, SC and in 1984 attained the rank of Sergeant Major, the top enlisted rank in the Army.
While serving, he was awarded many medals and commendations including: Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Sergeant's Major Award (twice) and Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with 3 devices. His battalion received the Governor's Unit Citation for efforts during the Hurricane Hugo activation.
Mr. Russell is survived by his wife Jacqueline Cauthen Russell, brother, Joe Crosby Russell (Faye), daughter Melanie Russell Campbell, Jacqueline's three children, John Bostic III, LuAnne Bostic Walden and, Debra Lynn Bostic. He has seven grandchildren: Reece Campbell (Ally), Trent Campbell (Jenna), Kippen Lester (Zach), Chrislin Mobley (Rusty), Madison Lovelace, Kacey Bostic Shelton (Casey), Kristin Russell and nine great grandchildren; Caroline Brown, Henry and Joanna Campbell, Emma Anne and Clinton Mobley, Sutton and Charleston Lester, Levi and Brady Shelton.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Lowry Trenholm and Jessie Dowdle, his mother Nan Dowdle Russell Clinton, father Joe Saye Russell, his sister Nancy C. Martin, and his son L. Christopher Russell.
A military graveside service for Command Sergeant Major Russell will be Sunday June 7, 2020 at 2:00pm in the cemetery of Sharon Associate Reform Presbyterian Church in Sharon, South Carolina. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at graveside. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center Scholarship Fund, 937 Stallion Spirit Trail, Clover, SC, 29710. The family wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill for their compassionate service and excellent care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Russell family.
Command Sergeant Major Lowry Dunlap Russell enlisted into the South Carolina Army National Guard on 19 August 1955. He served just over 41 years and retired in September of 1996.
He served, primarily, in Armor (Tank) units, but near the end of his career assisted with the transition of the 2/263 Armor Battalion to 178th Engineer Battalion (Combat).
He began his career as a Mortar Gunner, 2/263rd Armor Battalion and soon acquired other military occupational specialties including: Aidman (Medic), Tank Commander, Communications Chief, and Personnel Sergeant.
In the 1960s and early 1970s, he rose through the ranks of the 2/263 Armor Battalion starting at Private up through many leadership positions to Master Sergeant. In 1975, he served on the command team as First Sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Rock Hill, SC and in 1984 attained the rank of Sergeant Major, the top enlisted rank in the Army.
While serving, he was awarded many medals and commendations including: Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Sergeant's Major Award (twice) and Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with 3 devices. His battalion received the Governor's Unit Citation for efforts during the Hurricane Hugo activation.
Mr. Russell is survived by his wife Jacqueline Cauthen Russell, brother, Joe Crosby Russell (Faye), daughter Melanie Russell Campbell, Jacqueline's three children, John Bostic III, LuAnne Bostic Walden and, Debra Lynn Bostic. He has seven grandchildren: Reece Campbell (Ally), Trent Campbell (Jenna), Kippen Lester (Zach), Chrislin Mobley (Rusty), Madison Lovelace, Kacey Bostic Shelton (Casey), Kristin Russell and nine great grandchildren; Caroline Brown, Henry and Joanna Campbell, Emma Anne and Clinton Mobley, Sutton and Charleston Lester, Levi and Brady Shelton.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Lowry Trenholm and Jessie Dowdle, his mother Nan Dowdle Russell Clinton, father Joe Saye Russell, his sister Nancy C. Martin, and his son L. Christopher Russell.
A military graveside service for Command Sergeant Major Russell will be Sunday June 7, 2020 at 2:00pm in the cemetery of Sharon Associate Reform Presbyterian Church in Sharon, South Carolina. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at graveside. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center Scholarship Fund, 937 Stallion Spirit Trail, Clover, SC, 29710. The family wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill for their compassionate service and excellent care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Russell family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.