Mrs. Lucile Crawford Ferrell, 93, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Rock Hill.



Mrs. Ferrell was born in Lyerly, GA, and was the daughter of the late Clyde Constantine Crawford and the late Mary Goodson Crawford. She was a member of Second Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir. She was retired from Winthrop University where she worked in the Registrar Office. Mrs. Ferrell was an excellent seamstress designing numerous window treatments for homes in the Rock Hill area. Mrs. Ferrell was a devoted Christian who loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her garden, watching and feeding all types of animals, and nature in general. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ferrell was preceded in death by her husband, James Lowery Ferrell; her granddaughter, Stephanie Nunn; her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Ferrell; and one brother and five sisters.



Services for Mrs. Ferrell will be 1:00 pm, Friday, March 13. 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 1218 Mt. Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend Mark Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 pm at the home of Kathy and Mike Nunn, 1798 Barringer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Mrs. Ferrell is survived by her sons, James C. Ferrell and Edward (Vivian) Ferrell; her daughters, Mary Frances (Eddie) Herring and Kathy (Mike) Nunn, all of Rock Hill, SC; her sisters, Mary Clyde Price of Indian Land, and Agnes Conway of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Jamie Ferrell, Melissa Boatwright, Tina Hyman, Michelle Nunn, and Dru Herring; and her thirteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ferrell was the adopted mother of Zouheir Hamade.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be to Second Baptist Church, PO Box 10482, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Condolences may be made to Mrs. Ferrell's family at

