Lucille Hope
June 25, 1925 - November 26, 2020
Chester, South Carolina - Mrs. Lucille Jourdan Hope, 95, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 28, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Earl Ogburn officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. The family request those attending wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Hope was born June 25, 1925 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late William W. Jourdan and Carrie Doster Jourdan. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries. Mrs. Hope was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed a life-long commitment to her church. During those years she served as Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer and Secretary of the church, VBS Director and numerous other areas of ministry within the church. In addition to her church, she also volunteered with Chester County Hospital as a "Pink Lady" and maintained the gift shop for over 25 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Ann Lucas Campbell (Harold) of Greenville, SC; one son, William T. "Bill" Lucas (Jean) of Saint Helena Island, SC; grandchildren, Eddie Byars (Shirley) of Chapin, SC, Carol Byars Weir of Simpsonville, SC, Dean Campbell (Suzanne) of Greenville, SC, Susan Campbell Walker (Michael) of Greenville, SC and William Ashton Lucas of Mt. Vernon, IL; nine great grandchildren, Amanda W. Putman, Brandy W. Tucker, Brooks Weir, Melissa B. Collier, Allison B. Almassri, Conner Campbell, Turner Campbell, Russell Walker and Campbell Walker; five great-great grandchildren, Jason Putman, Michael Tucker, Autumn Tucker, Nathan Weir and Brayden Collier; two sisters, Irene J. McKeown and Dorothy J. Gheen both of Chester, SC; and one brother, Eugene Jourdan (Jean) of Summerville, SC. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hope was preceded in death by her first husband, Turner T. Lucas, Jr.; her second husband, Elmo W. Hope; two brothers, William L. Jourdan and Ernest L. Jourdan; and a son-in-law, Edward Byars.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1542 Liberty Rd., Chester, SC 29706, Interim Health Care Hospice of Greenville,16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615 or Interim Health Care Hospice of Rock Hill, 154 Amendment Ave., Suite W, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com
