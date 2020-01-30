Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Marie Houston Reule. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 481 Hood Center Drive Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- Mrs. Lucille Marie Houston Reule, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1922 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Lucille was the third daughter of the late Wade Hampton and Cora Margaret Beckman Houston.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend Ed Reule and Reverend Jamie Burdette officiating. Visitation will be held after the service. A family burial service will precede the memorial service.



She was a member of First Baptist Church for 18 years and the Gideon Auxillary for over 40 years. She was committed to her faith, family, the Gideons and her church community. She was a charter member of Trinity Bible Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and served in the church ministries. Lucille and Bill were best known for their grocery store (Bill's Foodway) on Cherry Road which they opened in 1949 and ran for 30 years. Lucille's warm smile and personality always made you feel welcome when you came into their store. Customers often became friends.



She had an unwavering faith and a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Many were ministered to by her giving spirit and love. Lucille was a wonderful homemaker who loved cooking and hosting family and friends. She was always available to offer a kind and generous hand of help to anyone in need.



Lucille was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Teresa Rowland Reule; her sisters, Iris, Fern, and Margaret; her brother, Wade and her husband of 68 years, William Reule. They were married in Medina, North Dakota and moved to Rock Hill in 1948. She is survived by her five children, William H. Reule Sr. and wife, Faye; David P. Reule and wife, Jan, Geraldine Elizabeth Rinehart and husband, John; Patricia Josephine Sexton and husband, Eddie, and the Reverend Edward A. Reule; nine grandchildren, Bill Jr., Dean, Jay, Jennifer, Janet, Edith, Scott, David and Keli, twenty-three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Louise Houston and one sister, Dr. Thelma Hamilton.



Lucille raised her five children to believe in themselves, do everything the best they could and to trust in God. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear friend to so many.



Memorials may be made in Lucille's name to Gideons International, P.O. Box 3462 CRS, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 11747, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Condolences may be made at

