Mrs. Lucille Mayse McNeely, 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Westminster Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jamie Burdette officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Born in Cowen, WV, Mrs. McNeely was the daughter of the late Patrick Mason Mayse and Rosa Griffith Mayse. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Pete McNeely; her son, Mark Patrick McNeely; two brothers; and three sisters. She was a life time educator, a member of the West Virginia Professional Educators and the West Virginia Education Association. She was a member of First Baptist Church-Rock Hill.
Surviving are her sons, Gregory McNeely of Lake Wylie and Gary David McNeely of Rock Hill; her daughter, Melanie (James) Patterson of Fort Mill; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 16, 2019