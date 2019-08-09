Lucille McSwain Workman Rains, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.
The service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Rains was the daughter of the late Walter McSwain and the late Rosa Rector McSwain. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Workman and Gerald Raines. She was retired from Smith Enterprises and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her three daughters, Kathy (Robert) Starnes of Rock Hill, SC, Elizabeth Ledbetter of Rock Hill, SC, Janet (David) Blair of Rock Hill, SC; her son, Donnie (Beth) Workman of Rock Hill, SC; and her six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:15 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home, 32 Barrow Street.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 9, 2019