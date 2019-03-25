Dateline: Lake Wylie
Mrs. Lucille Quigg, 88, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Lake Wylie.
A Catholic Mass will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lake Wylie with Fr. Augustine Guzman officiating. The burial will be private.
Born in Broxton, GA, Mrs. Quigg was preceded in death by her husband, John Quigg; son, Daniel Quigg; and parents, Daniel and Olive Solomon Worth. She was very loving mother, grandmother and a very active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lake Wylie.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Breedlove (Richard) of York; brother, Roy Eugene Worth of Atlanta, GA; sister, Iva Yeager of Killeen, TX; grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Breedlove; and great grandson, Conner Breedlove.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 25, 2019