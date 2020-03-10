Mr. Luigi W. "Chip" DiGiacobbe, Jr., 57, of York, died March 4, 2020 at PMC. Born Dec. 28, 1962, he was a son of the late Luigi, Sr. and Rosetta DiGiacobbe.
Survivors include: his wife, Lisa DiGiacobbe; 3 children: Shannon Snipes, Christopher DiGiacobbe and William Harris; 2 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; 5 siblings: Cynthia Burd, Dino, Bruce, Rocky and Joey DiGiacobbe.
Memorial services will be 5:00 pm, Wed, March 11th at Living by Faith Baptist Church in York, SC. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 prior to the service.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2020