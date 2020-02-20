Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Webb Ingram. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lula Webb Ingram, 93, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home.



Mrs. Ingram was born in Montgomery County, NC, the daughter of the late Arthur Talmadge Webb and the late Nora McQuage Webb. She retired from Celanese Corporation working the coning department. She was a former member of Temple Baptist Church where she taught the Women's Sunday school class. She was a member of Park Ridge Baptist Church and a member of the Young at Heart Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ingram was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Ingram and her daughter, Rebecca Neeley.



Services for Mrs. Ingram will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Gil Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm on Thursday.



Mrs. Ingram is survived by her son, Sam Ingram of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Karen Ingram of Charlotte, NC; her grandson, Robert Neeley of Rock Hill, SC; her granddaughters, Pamela (Patrick) Russell of Rock Hill, SC, and April (Daniel) Torres of Dallas, NC; and her great-grandchildren, Gavin Mackey, Addison Bullock, Aubrie Bullock, Adaleigh Bullock, Kennedy Torres; and Caroline Torres.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Ingram's name to Park Ridge Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1875 Trotter Ridge Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



