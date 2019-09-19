Mrs. Lureatha Moffatt Hoyles of 736 Carolina Ave., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Atrium Health-Pineville. The funeral service will be 12pm, Saturday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park. Survivors include her children; Naomi Hoyles Thomas, Gladys Daniel (Roosevelt), Levonne McCullough (Charles), Freddie Pickett (Eddie), William Dewey "Smoke" Hoyles, Garlin Zorada Hoyles, Connie Minton, Gloria Brown (Donald), Dale Hoyles (Phyllis), Gail Cook (Marion); godson, Horace Moffatt, Jr. (Phyllis); 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1306 Christopher Circle, Rock Hill. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Hoyles family.
Published in The Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019