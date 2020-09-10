93, Passed away in his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wife Doris Ballard; Daughter Beverly Anderson and Son Jon Jeffrey Ballard. He is survived by one son Luther Ballard Jr. (Debbie). One daughter Carrie L. Ballard. Seven Grandchildren, Seventeen Great-grandchildren and Four Great-great-grandchildren. Luther was a veteran of WWII serving our country in the U.S Navy. He was well known around the textile community in the south through his own company L.C. and D. Servicing, Inc. Funeral arrangements handled by Faith Funeral Services York, SC.



