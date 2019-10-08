Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Rutherford "Rutty" Ambrose III. View Sign Service Information Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home 1425 Powdersville Rd Easley , SC 29642 (864)-442-1800 Send Flowers Obituary





Rutty is survived by his wife, Sandra, of the home; daughter, Lori Smith of Barnwell, SC; son, Avery Ambrose (Terri) of Tamassee, SC; granddaughter, Jessica Orth (Josh) of Barnwell, SC; grandson, Michael Ambrose (Holly) of Easley, SC; granddaughter, Kristin Ambrose of Seneca, SC; great-grandsons, Paxton Ambrose of Easley, SC and Clay Orth of Barnwell, SC; great-granddaughter, Bella Orth of Barnwell, SC; and brother, Bill Ambrose of Greenwood, SC.



Rutty was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Rutty was predeceased by his father, Major L.R "Brose" Ambrose, Jr., his mother, Grace Ambrose Cantrell, his stepfather, Lloyd Cantrell, and his sister, Joyce Ambrose.



Rutty attended Greenwood, SC public schools, graduating from Greenwood High School in 1959. He attended Clemson A&M College and Lander College, served in the U.S. Army Reserves, and was a Mason. Rutty enjoyed a thirty-six year career with Sears Roebuck Co., retiring in 1999 as District Parts Manager for the Charlotte, NC district, during which time he met, fell in love with, and married his beloved and devoted wife Sandra.



Both before and during his retirement, Rutty's primary avocation was refinishing vintage and antique furniture, for family, friends, and as a sideline business. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, fishing southeastern inland lakes and coastal waters, and harvesting numerous SC whitetail deer.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Rutty's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC (



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Donations be made to Cottingham Hospice House (Hospice of the Foothills), 390 Keowee School Rd, Seneca, SC 29672.



