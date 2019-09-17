Lynda Jean Davis Boles, 75, of Clover, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
The memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 410 Blessed Hope Rd. York, SC 29745, with the Reverends Matt Burrell and Dave Hall officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 PM on Wednesday.
Lynda was born on August 21, 1944 in Belmont, NC. She was the daughter of the late Wade Horton and Ruby Ennis Davis. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in York.
She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Allison (Robert), sons, Chuck Holland (Carla), Michael Holland (Shelley), Josh Heffner (Jennifer), sister, Bobbie Wilhelm, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus "Jay" Hardy Boles, Jr. and her sister, Alee Joye.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 628 York, SC 29745 or to a .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Boles family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 17, 2019