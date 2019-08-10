Mrs. Lynda Ellis Wright, 77, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 a Laurelwood Cemetery, with Chaplain Sam Murphy officiating.
Born in Camden, SC, Mrs. Wright was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Ellis and the late Elizabeth McHaffey Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick R. Wright; and her sisters, Bea Alderman and Veda Jackson. She was retired from Val-Met with 10 years of service and she enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of Woodvale Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sons, Edgar D. Funderburk and his wife, Candy of McConnells and Phillip J. Guinn and his wife, Kristi of Rock Hill; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Pamela D. Hammrell of Walcock, VT, Teresa Farquharson of Highpark, VT and Tina Geddings of Rock Hill; and his stepson, Christopher D. Wright of Myrtle Beach, SC.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 10, 2019