Lynettte Shehan was a beautiful Catawba Indian woman who loved her heritage. She loved the Lord, her family and spending time with her grand-kids and great grand-kids.



She is survived by 2 sons, Ronald Hedgepath and Shawn Shehan, and daughter Sharon Fincher. 8 grand-kids and 15 great grand-kids, 4 brothers Roger Harris, Garland Harris, Lester Harris and Victor Harris, 3 sisters Dessa Talley, Cora Hedgepath and Bernice Reynolds.



She will join in heaven her boyfriend of 25 years Bill Baker, 1 brother Walter Harris and 1 sister Lydia Charles.



Family and friends will be receiving at a memorial scheduled for Saturday, April 13th from 2-4pm at 1591 Tom Stevens Road Rock Hill SC

870 Saluda Street

Rock Hill , SC 29730

