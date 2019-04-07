Lynettte Shehan was a beautiful Catawba Indian woman who loved her heritage. She loved the Lord, her family and spending time with her grand-kids and great grand-kids.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynette Shehan.
She is survived by 2 sons, Ronald Hedgepath and Shawn Shehan, and daughter Sharon Fincher. 8 grand-kids and 15 great grand-kids, 4 brothers Roger Harris, Garland Harris, Lester Harris and Victor Harris, 3 sisters Dessa Talley, Cora Hedgepath and Bernice Reynolds.
She will join in heaven her boyfriend of 25 years Bill Baker, 1 brother Walter Harris and 1 sister Lydia Charles.
Family and friends will be receiving at a memorial scheduled for Saturday, April 13th from 2-4pm at 1591 Tom Stevens Road Rock Hill SC
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Apr. 7, 2019