Lynn Hammond Bell, 44, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019 due to complications from a short illness. She was born June 30, 1974 in Charlotte NC to Ralph and Sandra Hammond. Lynn married the love of her life, Gary, on September 30, 2006. Their greatest love together is their son, Parker, age 7.



Lynn grew up in York, SC, attending Beth Shiloh Presbyterian church. She also attended Central Baptist during her teen years where she sang in the choir. Lynn attended York Comprehensive High School and graduated in 1992 with Honors. She was also a member of the Student Council, the French Club and was co-captain of the Cheerleading Squad. She then finished her education with an associate degree at York Technical College. Lynn also grew up involved with American Saddle Bred Show horses alongside her parents.



Lynn worked many years as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Her heart for helping people was evident to all who knew and loved her. She enjoyed creating gifts from her own hands and spending time with her family and friends.



Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



Lynn is survived by her husband, Gary Levine Bell and son, Parker Matthew Bell; her parents Ralph and Sandra Hammond; her parents-in-law Guy and Rita Bell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jerry and Cindy Welch and nephew, Bill as well as extended family from both sides.



The family would like to invite you to attend the memorial services for their beloved wife/daughter/mother on Wednesday April 3rd at 3pm. There will be a visitation at 2pm. All services will be at Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Filbert Highway, York SC 29745.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Saddlebred Rescue Inc., 6 Meadow Cliff Lane, Hardwick NJ 07825 908-605-6032 or to a charity of your choosing in Lynn's memory.



