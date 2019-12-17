Lynn Brock, age of 43, of 1300 Shenandoah Circle, Rock Hill, SC passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service2:00 p.m. for Lynn Brock will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Gethsemane Church 1637 Squire Road Rock Hill, SC, Archbishop B.R. Wilson, Officiating, with burial at Lakeview Garden Memorial, York, SC. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019