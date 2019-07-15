Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Varnadore Whitner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home from 1 o'clock until 2:30 o'clock followed by her Memorial Service at 2:30 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.



Mrs. Whitner was born on June 20, 1951 in Rock Hill, SC, daughter of the late Nell Belk Varnadore and Jack P. Varnadore of Summerville. Mrs. Whitner was an Office Manager with CBC Industries.



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Medical University of South Carolina Surgical Trauma ICU, 169 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29425.



Survivors, including her husband Lyle and father Jack, are one daughter: Jennifer Whitner Dowdy (Barry) of Tampa, FL, two grandchildren: Preston Lee Dowdy (Jade) of Tampa, FL and Madison Lynn Dowdy of Tampa, FL and one great grandchild: Peyton Lee Dowdy. She was predeceased by one sister: Debra V. Mortensen.



A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at



ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

