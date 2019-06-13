Mr. Marshall Lewis "Lou" Cannon, 79, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Cannon will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC, with Tonya Case officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 15, 1939. Lou was the son of the late Ralph Ortis Cannon and the late Chleo Ida Peeples Cannon Molinari. Lou was a member of Westgate Baptist Church. He was a US Navy veteran.
Lou is survived by his wife, Sharon Young Cannon; his son, Beau Cannon of Rock Hill; his brother, Rick Cannon and his wife, Darlene of San Angelo, Texas; his step-sister, Tina Molinari of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; many nephews, nieces and cousins. Lou was preceded in death by his step-father, Emil Molinari; his step-mother, Ann Hilda Cannon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Operation Smile.Org, of which Lou was a big supporter.
Published in The Herald on June 13, 2019