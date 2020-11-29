Maggie Caldwell Boulware

March 23, 1927 - November 25, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Maggie "M" Caldwell Boulware 93, of 1341 Old Richburg Rd. Chester SC, passed away on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020 at her home. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery with Rev. Raymond Massey officiating. Survivors are her children, Maggie Stinson, Thomas Boulware, Carolyn (Cecil) Morrow, Harold (Bertha) Boulware, Robert (Annett) Boulware, Nancy Young, Donald Boulware, Ronald (Kristene) Boulware, Keith Boulware, Dorothy Boulware and Dennis (Georgette) Boulware. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Charles Boulware, son, Charles Boulware, parents, David Caldwell and Amelia Boyd Caldwell. Viewing 2-6 pm on Monday at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC. The family will receive friends at the home.





