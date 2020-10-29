1/1
May 20, 1953 - October 20, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Malcom La Frank Favors of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Formerly of Charlotte, North Carolina, Long Island, New York and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Born on March 20, 1953, lost his life to fatal injuries in an accident on October 20, 2020.
Malcom received his elementary school education in Chattanooga,TN. Graduating from High School in Central Islip, New York and studying at Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee. Malcom is a twenty-three year Retired Veteran, serving as a Tech Sergeant in the U. S. Air Force. He recently retired after thirty-seven years with American Airlines, which was previously Piedmont Airlines then U. S. Airways. At an early age, Malcom accepted Christ and was Baptized in Rock Island M B Church Chattanooga, TN. He always found a church family wherever he lived and his present membership is Fort Mill Church of God in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Malcom loved classic cars, dancing and singing to music of all kinds. He enjoyed people and created relationships by being a jokester, storyteller and motivator. He was truly a man of god and inspired others by simply being his most authentic self.
Preceded in death by: his father, Franklin D. Pullom; step-father, Richard Jesse Hickey. GrandParents, James B. Favors and Katherine S. Favors. Uncle, James Smith Favors. Malcom, a committed husband and father of 44 years, is survived by his wife, Sharie D. Favors of Rock Hill, SC; children: Tye Coe of Los Angeles, CA., MaShanda Faust (J. P.) of Houston TX., Micah Favors of Louisiana. Mother, Mildred Lynnette Harvey. Sisters: Terry Hickey and Marva Van Dunk all of Chattanooga TN. and Glenda Hickey Rouse of Knoxville, TN. Aunt, Minister Nancy Fitzpatrick of Chattanooga, TN. GrandChildren: JaShe' Favors, J'Pierre Faust, Royal Huskey, Aaron Faust, Majesty Favors, Micah Favors Jr, and Messiah-Eli Favors: great-granddaughter Journey Favors and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 3:30pm at Fort Mill Church of God. Lay and State Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-6pm at John P. Franklin Funeral Home 1101 Dodds Ave Chattanooga TN 37404. Burial will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11am at Chattanooga National Cemetery 1200 Bailey Ave Chattanooga TN 37404. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.


Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
