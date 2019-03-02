Malik Khalil McCullough

Mr. Malik Khalil McCullough, 23, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Survivors include the parents. Darrel McCullough of Rock Hill and Saundra Y. Brown of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, Hakeem Brown, Rashad Brown, Shifeek McCullough, all of Rock Hill; paternal grandmother, Johnnie Mae McCullough of Rock Hill. Arrangements will be private. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge.
