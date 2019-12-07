Mrs. Malvena F. Murray, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road with Revs. Eddie Ramsey and Bo Coleman officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Murray was raised in Taxahaw, SC the daughter of the late Milburn W. Faile and the late Lois Neal Faile. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin W. Faile, Hazel Faile and Carroll Faile; and her sister, Joyce Wilkerson. She graduated from Berry College in Rome, GA in 1947. She was a full-time domestic engineer and a member of Oakland Baptist Church since 1951.
Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Harry H. Murray; her sons, Hal (Donna) Murray Jr. of Rock Hill and David (Mary) Murray of Savannah, GA; her daughter, Beth (Butch) Haile of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Ashley McIntosh and Lindsey Murray, both of Winston-Salem, NC, Robin M. McDaniel, Lauren M. Starnes, Benjamin H. Haile and Patrick D. Haile, all of Rock Hill and Jonathan S. Haile of Columbia; four great-grandchildren; her brothers, Glenn Faile and Don Faile; and her sister, Sybil Black.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Murray's name to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 7, 2019