Born in York County, a daughter of the late John Ross Burgess and the late Millie Mae Settlemeyre Burgess, Mrs. Thrower was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and a homemaker. She was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church, Easley, SC.



Mamie had a passion for collecting angels, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.



Surviving, in addition to her husband of sixty-one years, are two sons, William R. Thrower (Christina) of Easley, and Charles W. Thrower (Susan) of Columbia; one daughter, Mamie Melinda Thrower of Easley; two brothers, Hugh Burgess of Daniel Island, SC, and Ross Burgess of Florida; three sisters, Mary Moore of Florida, Patsy Walker of Rock Hill, and Ruth Moore of Georgia; three grandchildren, Caleb Thrower (Allie), Matthew Thrower, Landon Thrower and Payden Thrower; and one great-grandchild, Bane Thrower. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thrower was predeceased by three brothers, Floyd, Oscar and Richard Burgess.



A celebration of her life was Friday, March 15, 2019 at Jones Avenue Baptist Church, Easley, SC.



