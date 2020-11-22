Mamie Boular

July 5, 1964 - November 14, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mamie Lee "Dook" Boular a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Crockett Boular was born July 5, 1964. She departed to her eternal home on November 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. "Dook" loved her family and was known for her laughter and her great cooking. If you need a home, her home was yours. If she knew you, she wasn't going to let you be homeless or hungry. She opened her heart to everyone she met. And, what a wonderful babysitter she was!

"Dook" was preceded in death by her brother: Fred Crockett and her grandson, Messiah Mitchell. She leaves to cherish her memory, five daughters: Shauntay Boular of Hephzibah, GA; April Boular, Lonita Boular, Angel Boular and Rashea Boular of Rock Hill, SC; one son: Travis Smith; her brother: Grady Boular; her sister: Thelma Miller of Charlotte, NC; her sister-in-law: Rev. Dorene Annette Boular of Rock Hill, SC; two aunts: Thelma Crockett of Charlotte, NC and Helen Crockett of Rock Hill, SC; 18 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive visitors at the home, 1322 Eisenhower Road in Rock Hill, SC. The service will be Tuesday, November 24 at Parker Funeral Home located at 870 Saluda Street in Rock Hill. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM and the funeral at 2:00 PM. Rev Annette Boular will officiate. The service is entrusted to Parker Funeral Home.





