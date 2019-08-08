Mamie Ramsey Brady, 87, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on August 7, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Stallings officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2PM Friday at the funeral home.
Mamie was born on March 22, 1932 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Roy Ramsey and Ola Montgomery Ramsey. She was a supervisor at Celanese and a member at Westend Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Mamie is survived by her children, Dean Brady (Jean) of Marion, NC, Diane Rodgers (Rog) of Richburg, SC, Scott Brady of Wilson, NC, Barbara Brady of Rock Hill, SC, three sisters, two brothers, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mamie was preceded in death by her son, Brian Paul Brady and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Care 500 Lakeshore Parkway Rock Hill, SC 29730.
