Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wright Funeral Home 301 E Liberty St York , SC 29745 (803)-684-4781 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Fishing Creek Baptist Church York , SC Funeral service 1:00 PM Fishing Creek Baptist Church York , SC Send Flowers Obituary

Mamie Floyd Nichols, 86, of 502 California Circle, York, entered into eternity on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. She was born Jan. 15, 1933, the daughter of the late William Floyd, Sr. and Viola Floyd.



Mamie retired from Celanese Fibers after 30 years of service. A native of York, she was a dedicated member of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church in Hickory Grove, SC, where she served as deaconess, Sunday School teacher and she also sang on the Hymn Choir. After the death of her beloved husband, she returned to worship at her home church, Fishing Creek Baptist Church.



Mamie's kitchen was always open to family and friends for good food, conversation and fellowship. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the sunset, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all that knew and loved her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev James Nichols; son, Robert L. Matthews, Jr.; and two sisters, Elizabeth "Jigg" Floyd and Floree Shannon.



Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: John "Pete" Floyd (Paradise) of Belmont, NC, Catherine Matthews Pollard (Robert) of Charlotte, NC, Francessa M. Nichols of York, SC, and Raynard J. Nichols of Charlotte, NC; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one brother, William "June" Floyd, Jr. (Helen) and one sister, Patricia Thacker both of York, SC; one brother-in-law, Therial Nichols (Margie) of Charlotte, NC; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Fishing Creek Baptist Church in York, SC. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, prior to the service.



www.wrightfuneralhomesc.com

Mamie Floyd Nichols, 86, of 502 California Circle, York, entered into eternity on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. She was born Jan. 15, 1933, the daughter of the late William Floyd, Sr. and Viola Floyd.Mamie retired from Celanese Fibers after 30 years of service. A native of York, she was a dedicated member of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church in Hickory Grove, SC, where she served as deaconess, Sunday School teacher and she also sang on the Hymn Choir. After the death of her beloved husband, she returned to worship at her home church, Fishing Creek Baptist Church.Mamie's kitchen was always open to family and friends for good food, conversation and fellowship. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the sunset, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all that knew and loved her.She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev James Nichols; son, Robert L. Matthews, Jr.; and two sisters, Elizabeth "Jigg" Floyd and Floree Shannon.Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: John "Pete" Floyd (Paradise) of Belmont, NC, Catherine Matthews Pollard (Robert) of Charlotte, NC, Francessa M. Nichols of York, SC, and Raynard J. Nichols of Charlotte, NC; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one brother, William "June" Floyd, Jr. (Helen) and one sister, Patricia Thacker both of York, SC; one brother-in-law, Therial Nichols (Margie) of Charlotte, NC; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Fishing Creek Baptist Church in York, SC. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, prior to the service. Published in The Herald on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close