Mrs. Marcelle Phillips Crawford, 90, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Pruitt Health in Rock Hill.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcelle Crawford.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Crawford was born April, 29, 1928 in Kershaw, SC. Mrs. Crawford was the daughter of the late Lonnie Phillips and the late Harriett Threatt Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Crawford, Sr., a grandson, Marc Crawford, a brother, Ernest Buck Phillips, sister, Billie Phillip Williams. She was retired from JP Stevens with over 30 years of service. She was a member of Fort Lawn United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Cathy Perry of Fort Mill, SC; her son, Lenny Crawford of Lexington, SC; her grandchildren, Misti McGaha, James Leonard Crawford, III, Kaci Crawford; one great-granddaughter, Samantha McGaha.
Condolences may be made to the Crawford family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Feb. 8, 2019