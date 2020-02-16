Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Grace Maxson. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Grace Maxson, 94, passed away February 13th at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. She was born September 24, 1925 in Washington D.C. to the late Grace Lindstrom and Theodore L. Richardson. She attended Texas State College for Women where she met her husband, Stanley Lander who was stationed at Fort Hood Army Base. Marcia had to return home to be with her younger brothers after her mother died unexpectedly. Stan died when she was just 35, leaving her with two children. Marcia married Harmon Maxson 3 years later and they enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage. She was a voracious reader - the library was her second home. Marcia also loved to travel, especially to England. She and her daughter, Sue, made three trips "over the pond". Marcia will be remembered for her wonderful wit, great attitude and endearing personality.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley S. Lander; The Honorable Harmon D. Maxson and brother, Ted Richardson. She is survived by her brother, John W. Richardson(Marge); son, Stanley Thomas Lander(Patricia); daughter, Susan Grace Robertson; grandsons, Lee S. Robertson(Jennifer), Terrence H. Robertson(Amanda); granddaughter, Kelly Doud(Brian); great grandsons, Alex Robertson, T.J. Robertson, Townsend Robertson, Angus Robertson, Thomas Doud and Leighton Doud; great granddaughters, Ashley Robertson, Delaney Doud and Charlotte Doud. Marcia is also survived by her niece, Lynn Moore(Chris), and nephew, Jay Richardson(Betsy).



A celebration of Marcia's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday February 19th at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church 2132 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 in the Church Parlor prior to the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Humane Society of York County 8177 Regent Parkway Fort Mill, SC 29715. Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family.





