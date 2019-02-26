Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Jones Hutchinson. View Sign

Marcia Jones Hutchinson, 76, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her home.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4290 Old York Road, Rock Hill, SC, with Reverend Eddie Ramsey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the gravesite.



Born in Sumter County, SC, Mrs. Hutchinson was the daughter of the late Henry Q. Jones and the late Nettie Atcheson Jones. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen J. Hatfield. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church where she was a part of the Oakland Ringers (handbells). She received both her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, completed her internship at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, AL, and worked as a dietician. She was a member of the Rock Hill Woman's Club and the Accolade Garden Club, a avid china painter, and loved gardening and music.



Surviving are her spouse, James E. Hutchinson; son, Steven J. Hutchinson (Jennifer) of Lexington, SC; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hutchinson; daughter, Christina H. Burke (Michael) of Gastonia, NC; grandson, Josh Burke; and two nieces, Melissa H. Riggs and Shelley Edwards.



The family would like to give a special thanks to their niece, Shelley Edwards, who was Marcia's primary caregiver and provided years of love and care to her. Also to Yvonne Lee and Dedria Carter of Always Best Care. Also a special thanks to Kindred at Home and Providence Hospice.



Memorials may be made in Hutchinson's name to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



