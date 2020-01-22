Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcus E. Trombley, DDS, 74, passed away Wednesday, January 15, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born on October 13, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. Mark attended George Rogers Clark School in Hammond, Indiana, from grades K1 until grade 12, and graduated third in his class. After graduation from Indiana University Dental School in 1971, Mark began his practice of dentistry in Rock Hill, South Carolina, with Carolina Community Action. He later established his solo practice of dentistry in Rock Hill devoting himself to his patients until his retirement in 2015. An avid outdoors-man, Mark was up for whatever adventure presented itself whether it was fly fishing, camping, canoeing the boundary waters of Canada, or surf fishing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Following his retirement, he volunteered for the Free Dental Clinic in Rock Hill. His peaceful place to be and reflect on all seasons of his life was his beloved river house on the Little River near Lake Keowee. His father Walter Trombley, his mother, Sara Kallberg Trombley Maginot, his stepfather, Alfred J. Maginot, preceded Mark in death. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kristine Nelson Trombley, his daughter, Stacey Hunter Scirica, of Raleigh, NC; his son, Scott Hunter, of Pilot Mtn, NC; his son, David Trombley, of Irmo, South Carolina; his sister, Dr. Sigrid Trombley, of Wichita, KS, and his six grandchildren, and his beloved three dogs and 2 cats which he loved dearly.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM on January 25, 2020, at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, 700 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to: Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732. Online condolences may be registered at

