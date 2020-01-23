Mr. Marcus Glenn Abernathy, 66, of Gastonia and formerly of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. A native of Gastonia, he was born May 7, 1953, a son of the late Claud Wilson and Pauline McGee Abernathy.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Joyce Turner officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place with Military Rites performed by the Gaston County Honor Guard and US Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, NC Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601, or to Gaston Humane Society, PO Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28053.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 23, 2020