Mr. Marcus S. Potts Sr.(Tump) , age 88, of 427 Arch Dr., Rock Hill , SC passed Thursday March 28,2019 at his home.
He was born June 4,1930 in York County to the late Fred and Mary Lee Potts.He is survived by his wife Paulette Potts, ten children-Marcus Potts Jr. ,Marcene Juergensen, Sovonne P. Ukam, Sarah Morrison, Mary P. Suits ,Graylin Potts, Johnnie Murdock ,LaShawn Lytle, LaToya Benjamin, Vernon Benjamin, one sister Joann P. Brace and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6 2019 at United A.M.E Zion Church ,804 Steele Street, Fort Mill,SC, Reverend Kimmie Nichols, Eulogist. The viewing will be from 9am-1p.m. followed by service at 1pm.Burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Apr. 4, 2019